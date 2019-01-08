Wind advisory issued; 50 mph gusts possible Tuesday

Strong winds were forecast for the Chicago area on Tuesday, with gusts a 50 mph possible.

The strongest winds were expected between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Westward winds could increase to 20 or 35 mph, and gusts could reach up to 40 or 50 mph.

The wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and covers Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake and several other northeaster Illinois counties.

The gusts could result “in difficult travel for high profile vehicles, minor tree damage, and possibly sporadic power outages,” the weather service said.

“Winds will only gradually subside Tuesday night, with gusts still around 30 mph at daybreak Wednesday,” according to the weather service.