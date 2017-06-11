Winter is coming: First freeze of season reported at O’Hare

Though winter won’t officially arrive for more than a month, Chicago’s first freeze has landed at O’Hare Airport.

The temperature at O’Hare, which is the city’s official recording site, dipped to 32 degrees early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the city’s first freeze of the season, according to the weather service, although many suburban areas recorded freezing temps days earlier.

The average first freeze in Chicago is mid-to-late October, according to the weather service.

The news doesn’t get much better—the rest of the work week will be dry, but cooler than normal for early November, according to the weather service.

On Tuesday, lows could dip to 29 degrees and the high won’t reach 50, according to the weather service. On Wednesday, temperatures will drop even lower, with a low of 23 degrees and high of 47.

Some areas could dip into the teens late Thursday into Friday, with highs struggling into the mid-to-upper 30s Friday, according to the weather service. The lowest wind chills early Friday could hover around 10 degrees.