Winter overnight parking ban begins Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 1 marks the start of Chicago’s overnight winter parking ban.

The ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets across the city between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. until April 1, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

“Snow can accumulate quickly during winter storms and crews need immediate access to the

city’s most vital roads to ensure that they are safe for motorists,” Acting Commissioner

John Tully said last year in a press release.

Residents can consult a map of the affected roads.

Violators may be towed and face a $150 fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $20 per day, the department said. Vehicles are towed to two locations: 701 N. Sacramento and 10301 S. Doty Ave.

The overnight parking ban is separate from another snow-related ban that affects another 500 miles of roads when there are at least 2 inches of snow fall, the department said.