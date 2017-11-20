Wirtz’s beer, liquor business to get bigger

Breakthru Beverage Group and Republic National Distributing Co. announced Monday the companies plan to merge, forming a $12 billion distributor of beer, wine and liquor.

Breakthru was formed in 2016 by the merger of Wirtz Beverage Group and Charmer Sunbelt Group. Breakthru has annual revenue of $5.4 billion, according to Forbes list of large private companies. It is a wholesaler of wine, liquor and beer in 12 states, the District of Columbia and throughout Canada. It employs about 7,000 people. Rocky Wirtz is a co-chairman of Breakthru.

Republic National has yearly revenue of $6.5 billion, according to Forbes. The company distributes premium wine and liquor in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It employs about 9,500 people nationwide.

“The merger of RNDC and Breakthru will create strategic opportunities that will benefit our associates and our business partners in a rapidly changing and highly competitive marketplace. Much more than a growth opportunity, we are entering this venture to create something that is different, sustainable and transformative,” Republic National President and CEO Tom Cole said in a news release.

Under the letter of intent, Cole will serve as chief executive officer of the combined company. Danny Wirtz will be chief growth and strategy officer.

The merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.