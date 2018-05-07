FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A retired Wisconsin prison guard ate his 30,000th Big Mac.
Don Gorske, 64, of Fond du Lac recorded the milestone at a local McDonald’s on Friday.
Gorske says he’s eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972.
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A retired Wisconsin prison guard ate his 30,000th Big Mac.
Don Gorske, 64, of Fond du Lac recorded the milestone at a local McDonald’s on Friday.
Gorske says he’s eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972.