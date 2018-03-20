Wisconsin man charged with fatal hit-and-run in Zion

A Wisconsin man was arrested Monday and charged with a fatal hit-and-run crash last October in north suburban Zion.

Dennis C. Russell Jr., 34, was arrested at his Kenosha home on an outstanding warrant related to the crash, according to Zion police. He was charged with felony counts of failure to report an accident involving death and failure to report an accident involving personal injury.

About 12:50 a.m. Oct. 21, Russell was driving a Chrysler Sebring convertible that struck two pedestrians on Green Bay Road south of 9th Street, near the Stonebridge development, according to a statement from Zion police at the time.

One of the men, 19-year-old Randall Harrison of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was killed, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The other man was injured but managed to make it to a home in the Stonebridge development and ask for help, police said. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was treated and released.

Russell is being held at the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Lake County, police said.