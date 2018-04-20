Wisconsin man charged with murder for October shooting in South Shore

A Wisconsin man has been charged with shooting another man to death last year in the South Shore neighborhood.

Justin Sharlow, 25, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting old 22-year-old Devon Caffie on Oct. 15, 2017.

Caffie and another 22-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk about 11:10 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery when Sharlow and another person got out of a vehicle and started shooting at them, according to Cook County court documents.

Caffie stumbled and fell after he was shot, while the other man managed to run away, prosecutors said. Sharlow and the other suspect then stood over Caffie and continued to shoot him while he was on the ground, hitting him seven times in the head, face and body.

Caffie, who lived in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, was dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Surveillance footage captured Sharlow and the other suspect driving away in a vehicle that is registered to Sharlow’s mother, prosecutors said. He was arrested in Madison, Wisconsin, by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Sharlow, who lives in Madison, appeared at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday wearing black jeans, a sweatshirt and spectacles. He said nothing in court and Judge Michael Clancy ordered him held without bail.