Evers: Wisconsin GOP desperate to cling to power

Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Wednesday that Republicans have overridden the will of voters who chose Democrats in last month's election. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s incoming Democratic governor is condemning moves by Republicans legislators to weaken his power.

Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Wednesday that Republicans have overridden the will of voters who chose Democrats in last month’s election. He says a handful of people desperately want to “cling to power.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved sweeping changes early Wednesday that weaken the governor’s ability to make rules that enact laws. The legislation also shields the state jobs agency from his control until September and cuts into the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker has signaled he supports the legislation.