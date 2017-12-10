Wisconsin truck driver killed in north suburban crash

A Wisconsin truck driver was killed in a crash with an SUV early Thursday in the northern suburbs.

The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. at Russell Road and Park Lane in Newport Township, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

A 38-year-old Geneva woman was driving a Jeep Compass east on Russell Road when she crossed the double-yellow center divider and struck an oncoming Volvo semi truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The semi, which was carrying a 40,000-pound load, overturned and rolled into a ravine on the south side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both drivers were taken to St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The driver of the truck, a 65-year-old Kenosha man, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released Thursday afternoon.

The Geneva woman was treated and released, and is cooperating with authorities.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.