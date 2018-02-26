With new Express Pool option, Uber customers walk a block or two to catch a ride

Uber rolled out a new option last week called Express Pool, which connects riders on similar routes and asks them to walk a few blocks to a common meeting point to travel together for a cheaper price.

Express Pool is available in just a few cities — but for now, Chicago’s not on that list.

With Express Pool, a rider waits a few minutes while the app chooses a meeting point based on routes and requests from other nearby customers. The rider would then walk to the given location — typically a block or two away — to be picked up with any co-riders. During the ride, the app would choose a common drop-off point.

The feature is said to streamline routes to cut out the unpredictability of Uber Pool, the current ride-sharing feature which picks up passengers directly from their requested locations. The new express option won’t replace the regular pool service, according to an Uber spokesperson.

Express Pool could cost up to 75 percent less than an uberX, which is the app’s private car option, and up to 50 percent less than an Uber Pool, the spokesperson said.

The new feature was piloted in San Francisco and Boston, and has expanded to Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver. The option is also set to roll out in Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., according to an Uber blog post from Ethan Stock, product director of shared rides.

Uber has hopes to expand Express Pool to Chicago, according to the Uber spokesperson, but no timeline has been set. As of August 2017, Chicago had 30,000 Uber drivers considered “active,” meaning they took at least four trips within a month, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Chicago’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said Uber hasn’t contacted the city about adding Express Pool in Chicago, but the concept already is allowed under city ordinance.

Uber is touting the new option as compatible with public transit and an alternative to personal car use.

“Looking beyond this launch, we’re even more excited about future opportunities to integrate Express POOL and other transportation options to complement and extend the reach of public transit, and to help cities work better,” Stock wrote in the blog post.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft have mixed influences on public transit. A 2017 study from U.C. Davis shows that, on average, ride-hailing complements commuter rail services in the United States, but draws riders away from buses and light rail. The study shows an average 6 percent drop in transit use among residents in major U.S. cities who use ride-hailing services where they are available.