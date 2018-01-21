Woman, 18, critically wounded in Bridgeport shooting

An 18-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday evening in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was shot multiple times at 6:44 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson lives about a block from where the shooting happened. Police couldn’t confirm whether Johnson or his security detail were at the home at the time of the shooting.