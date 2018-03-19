Woman, 18, killed in auto accident in Peotone

A 18-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle struck a fixed object in south suburban Peotone.

Marissa Grant, of Bourbonnais, crashed her vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on West Wilmington Road at I-57, Peotone police said.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died from her injuries 3:37 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the incident, did not immediately respond to a request for details.