Woman, 18, missing from North Lawndale

Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman missing for two weeks from the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Anna Stainislawczyk was last seen March 16 in the 3600 block of West Fillmore, Chicago Police said.

Stainislawczyk was described as a 5-foot-7 white woman, weighing 100 pounds with red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.