Woman, 18, missing from Parkview for more than a month

Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month from the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Anya Buzard was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 3600 block of West 86th Street, according to Chicago police.

Buzard is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 130 pounds with blue eyes and either brown or blonde hair. She may be wearing glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.