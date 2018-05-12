Woman, 18, reported missing from Far South Side

An 18-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Karalynn McNicholas, who also goes by the name Kara, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Thursday leaving the area of 111th Street and Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police. She was driving a silver 2014 Kia Sorento with the license plate number AC54906.

McNicholas is known to frequent the 3900 block of South Michigan in Bronzeville, the 6300 block of South California in Marquette Park and the 7200 block of North Sheridan in Rogers Park, according to police.

She was described as a 5-foot-5 tall white female, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts was asked to call Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.