Woman, 18, shot at party in Woodlawn

A woman was shot early Tuesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was at a party when a fight broke out and a male she did not know fired shots, striking her in the stomach at 2:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Marquette, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.