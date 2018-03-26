Girl, 16, shot in Gresham

A 16-year-old girl was shot Monday night in the South Side’s Gresham neighborhood.

The girl had got off a bus and was walking home about 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 79th Street when she heard shots and started running, Chicago Police said.

When she arrived home, the girl realized she was shot in the foot, police said.

Paramedics took the girl to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Police had originally reported that an 18-year-old woman had been shot in West Chatham.