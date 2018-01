Woman, 19, shot during argument in Albany Park

A woman was shot Friday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 19-year-old got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot her in the left calf about 12:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Montrose, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.