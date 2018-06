Woman, 19, shot in Calumet Heights

A 19-year-old woman was shot early Sunday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago Police said. The woman was walking up the stairs of someone’s house when she suddenly heard gunfire and felt that she had been hit.

She was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot in the back of her shoulder, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.