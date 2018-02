Woman, 19, suffers graze wound in Lake View

A woman suffered a graze wound early Wednesday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The woman, 19, was getting into a vehicle when shots were fired about 12:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Addison, according to Chicago Police.

A bullet grazed her left hand, police said.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center where she is in good condition, police said.

It was originally reported that the woman was shot in the hand, based on preliminary information from police.