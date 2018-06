Woman, 19, shot in leg in Woodlawn

A 19-year-old woman was shot in her leg Saturday night in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone shot at her from behind a tree, Chicago Police said.

She was taken with a gunshot wound in her leg to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.