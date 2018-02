Woman, 19, shot in Logan Square

A woman was shot Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 19-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired from the street about 9:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Richmond, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the back, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.