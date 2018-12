Woman, 19, wounded on Greektown sidewalk by unknown shooter

A woman was struck by gunfire late Friday in the Greektown neighborhood.

At 11:29 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Halsted when gunshots rang out, according to Chicago police.

The woman sensed pain and discovered she’d been shot in the leg, police said. But the shooter was nowhere to be seen.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody early Saturday.