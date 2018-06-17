Woman, 20, charged with spitting on CPD officer in Loop

A 20-year-old woman was charged with spitting on a Chicago Police officer last month in the Loop.

Penny Hawthorne, of Oak Park, was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery making physical contact, according to Chicago Police.

On May 23, Hawthorne walked up to the officer and started yelling vulgarities at him, police said. She continued the tirade while walking alongside him and then spat on his left cheek.

Hawthorne turned herself over to Area Central detectives Saturday after learning a warrant had been issued for her arrest, police said. She was released on bond hours later.

Her next court date was set for July 2, police said.