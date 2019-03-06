Woman, 20, grazed by bullet when gun goes off during cleaning in Austin: cops

A 20-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A male was cleaning his gun at 8:23 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Rice when it discharged, grazing the back of the woman’s head, according to Chicago police.

She took herself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The male was taken into custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.