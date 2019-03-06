Our Pledge To You

03/06/2019, 11:31pm

Woman, 20, grazed by bullet when gun goes off during cleaning in Austin: cops

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A 20-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A male was cleaning his gun at 8:23 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Rice when it discharged, grazing the back of the woman’s head, according to Chicago police.

She took herself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The male was taken into custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

