Woman, 20, killed in crash in Chicago Heights

A 20-year-old woman died early Saturday after being injured in a vehicle crash in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Mariyah K. Howard, of Beecher, died at 5:07 a.m. of injuries she suffered the crash at Chicago Road and 126th Street in Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Heights police were not immediately able to provide more information Monday afternoon.