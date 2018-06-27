Woman, 20, missing from Rogers Park

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Sunday from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Andrea Newsome, 20, was last seen in the area of West Devon Avenue and North Ravenswood Avenue, according to Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the area of Eastwood Avenue in the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood.

Newsome is described as a 5-foot-6 black woman weighing about 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.