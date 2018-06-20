Woman, 20, reported missing from Bronzeville

A woman was reported missing Wednesday from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Deshawnna Perrin, 20, has been missing since June 9 from the 4300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Perrin was described as a 5-foot-8, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. Authorities don’t know her most recent outfit, but she may be wearing black Adidas flip-flop sandals, police said.

Perrin, who has tattoos of a rose on her left hand and lettering on her left forearm, might have been on the way back to Chicago from DeKalb or Elgin when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Perrin’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.