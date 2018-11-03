Woman, 20, reported missing from Woodlawn: police

A 20-year-old was reported missing from the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnesha McCain, 20, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 28, from the 6900 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

She is known to frequent the 6500 block of South Eberhart in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

McCain, who also goes by Nee-Nee, was described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound black woman who has a tattoo. Police said she “may be despondent.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.