Woman, 20, shot multiple times in Avalon Park

A 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Monday in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 83rd Street, Chicago Police said. Witnesses said they heard shots and then found the woman lying in the street.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said. She had been shot multiple times in her head, leg, arm and hand.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.