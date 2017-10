Woman, 20, wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old woman was wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Just after 3 p.m., the woman was in the 700 block of North Pine when a dark-blue SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.