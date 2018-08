Woman, 20, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the 20-year-old was walking in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when someone fired at her from a vehicle as it drove by, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the left side of her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.