Woman, 20, wounded in Roseland shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:45 a.m., the 20-year-old was walking with someone on a sidewalk in the 10400 block of South State Street when a person in a gold-colored car passed by and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The woman was shot in her leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.