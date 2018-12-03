Woman, 21, killed in crash in Summit

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in west suburban Summit.

Isha Fey Delgado, 21, was involved in the crash about 3:30 a.m. at 60th Street and Archer Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Delgado was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead about three hours later, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in Little Village.

An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle crash with a fixed object, officials said. Her death was ruled an accident.

A spokesman for Summit police was not immediately available Monday night to provide additional information.