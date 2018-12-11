Woman, 21, reported missing from South Shore

Alicia Williams was reported missing Friday from the 2600 block of East 75th Street. | Chicago police

Police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Alicia Williams was last seen in the 2600 block of East 75th Street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Williams is described as a 5-foot-7, 135-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She has the word “Rabbit” tattooed on her chest and another tattoo of fingers holding a peace sign on her arm.

While it wasn’t immediately known what Williams was wearing when she went missing, she is known to sometimes wear a black down jacket and eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.