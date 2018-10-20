Woman, 21, sexually assaulted while walking from bus stop in South Shore

A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking Thursday evening in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue in South Shore. | Google Maps

A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking from a bus stop late Thursday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 11 p.m., the woman was walking from the bus stop at 75th Street and Coles Avenue, heading south on Exchange Avenue, when she noticed a man following her, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man grabbed her in the 7700 block of South Saginaw Avenue and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described by police as being black, between the ages of 22 and 26, approximately between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, having shoulder-length dreadlocks, a light complexion, a slender build and wearing a dark skull cap and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the sexual assault was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to http://www.cpdtip.com.