Woman, 21, shot in Austin

A 21-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk when she heard shots and realized she had been shot in the leg at 10:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Harrison, according to Chicago Police.

She told police she saw the shooters firing from three to four blocks away, police said. It was unclear is she was the intended target.

She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.