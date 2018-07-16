Woman, 21, wounded in East Chatham shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the 21-year-old was walking with another person in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone in a passing gold-colored car opened fire, Chicago Police said.

She was hit in the foot and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman had been walking with someone who appeared to be the target of the shooting, according to police.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.