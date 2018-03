Woman, 22, grazed by bullet while driving in Englewood

A woman was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night as she drove in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was driving a vehicle about 10:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Peoria when she was grazed in the shoulder, according to Chicago Police. The shots may have been fired from nearby train tracks.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.