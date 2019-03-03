Woman, 22, killed by bullet through window in Englewood home: police

A 22-year-old woman died Sunday morning after gunfire flew into an Englewood residence she was inside and struck her in the head, police said.

She was hanging out with a group of people at 1:21 a.m. inside a home in the 7200 block of South May when a bullet pierced the window, according to Chicago police.

It lodged inside her head, and she was pronounced dead on scene, police said. No one is in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.