Woman, 22, shot at party in Brighton Park

A 22-year-old woman was shot early Saturday during a party in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2 a.m., the woman was at the party in the basement of a building in the 4300 block of South Archer when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in her left foot, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.