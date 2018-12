Woman, 22, shot during West Garfield Park drive-by attack

A woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:08 a.m., the 22-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle underneath the CTA’s Green Line tracks in the 4300 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police. Someone in another vehicle fired shots in her direction.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to her head, police said. Her condition was stabilized there.