Woman, 22, shot in Homan Square

A 22-year-old woman was shot Saturday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the woman was outside in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw when she heard three gunshots and then realized she had been hit, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot, police said. Her condition stabilized.