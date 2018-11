Woman, 23, caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting by Columbus Park

A woman was wounded by a stray bullet Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:22 a.m., the 23-year-old was riding in a vehicle passing through the 200 block of South Central Avenue when people from two sports-utility vehicles began shooting each other, according to Chicago police.

The woman, caught between the two SUVs, was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, police said. She was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.