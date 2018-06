Woman, 23, shot in buttocks in West Garfield Park

A 23-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park on the West Side.

At 6:34 a.m., the woman was involved in an altercation with another female in the 400 block of South Kostner when someone inside a gray SUV shot her in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.