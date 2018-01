Woman, 23, shot in Chicago Lawn

A 23-year-old woman was shot early Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 2:57 a.m., she was driving a gray sedan through an alley in the 6000 block of South Troy when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. She was shot in the back.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.