Woman, 23, shot while walking in Austin

A 23-year-old woman was shot Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The woman was walking at 9:56 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Austin when she heard gunshots and noticed she’d been shot in the thigh, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.