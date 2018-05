Woman, 23, shot while walking with boyfriend in Gresham

A 23-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was walking with her boyfriend about 9:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot when a white Ford sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking her in the back, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.