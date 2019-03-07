Woman, 23, stabbed by robber in Grant Park

Looking down onto the northern end of Grant Park in Chicago, IL on July 30, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday night after encountering a robber at Grant Park.

She was heading east at 9:50 p.m. on the first block of East Ida B. Wells Drive when a man walked over and demanded money, according to Chicago police.

When she said she wasn’t carrying cash, he stabbed her three times in the abdomen before running off with her credit card, police said.

The 23-year-old stumbled into a convenience store in the 500 block of South State to seek help, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with three puncture wounds to the lower abdomen.

No one has been arrested, police said. The suspect was described as a 6-foot black man, between 20 and 30 years of age and wearing a green puffy jacket and blue jeans.

Area Central detectives are investigating.