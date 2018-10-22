Woman, 24, reported missing from Aurora could be in danger

A 24-year-old woman was reported missing Monday from west suburban Aurora.

Anastasia Cappello was last heard from on Sept. 13, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is believed to be suicidal after going off her medications.

Cappello was described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound white woman with black hair and green eyes, state police said. She has a tattoo on her neck that reads “goal oriented” and a nose ring.

Anyone with information was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5266.